Steep hike in treasury service fees to mop up additional revenue

Thiruvananthapuram: The fees for various treasury services in Kerala have been increased sharply. The fee hike is part of the move to raise additional revenue from as many sectors as possible. With this, several rates have gone up two to 10-fold.

REVISED TREASURY SERVICE FEES

Item | New Fees | Previous Fees (in Rupees)

- Savings bank cheque | 50 |15 book/pass book

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Remittance certificate | 50 | 15 on payment of challan

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue of new metal token | 25 | 10 in place of lost one

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Copy of the order | 500 | 280 sanctioning pension

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Permanent stamp vendor licence

1) For three years | 6,000 | 1,500

2) For one year | 3,000 | 750

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Temporary/special | 2,000 | 500 vendor licence

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Vendor register |100 | 33

----------------------------------------------------------------------- New DDO bill books 1,000 | 525 instead of lost ones

----------------------------------------------------------------------