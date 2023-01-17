Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Steep hike in treasury service fees to mop up additional revenue

Our Correspondent
Published: January 17, 2023 10:14 AM IST
Several rates have gone up two to 10-fold. Photo: Manorama Online.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The fees for various treasury services in Kerala have been increased sharply. The fee hike is part of the move to raise additional revenue from as many sectors as possible. With this, several rates have gone up two to 10-fold.

REVISED TREASURY SERVICE FEES
Item  | New Fees | Previous Fees (in Rupees)

- Savings bank cheque | 50  |15  book/pass book  

RELATED ARTICLES

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Remittance certificate | 50 | 15 on payment of challan 

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue of new metal token | 25 | 10 in place of lost one 

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Copy of the order  | 500 | 280 sanctioning pension 

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Permanent stamp vendor licence 

1) For three years | 6,000 | 1,500  

2) For one year   |  3,000 |   750 

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Temporary/special | 2,000 | 500 vendor licence  

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Vendor register |100 | 33 

----------------------------------------------------------------------- New DDO bill books    1,000 | 525 instead of lost ones  

----------------------------------------------------------------------

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.