Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated here the anti-drug campaign jointly organised by Malayala Manorama ‘Nalla Paadam’ and Muthoot Finance. The drive is named 'Laharikethire lakshadeepam,' i.e., Light a million lamps against drugs'.

"It is such crusades against social evils that have always led to the progress of the land. The student community should act as flag-bearers in the all-out effort to create a physically and mentally healthy generation," the chief minister exhorted.

The lamps being lit by students against the growing drug menace would shine brightly not only in their minds but also that of their family, neighbours, and the whole society as well, the CM added.

Malayala Manorama has always taken a special interest in putting forward creative suggestions and played a lead role in implementing projects in issues of public interest. The antidrug campaign is one such. Another campaign Aruthe lahari (Say No to Drugs) initiated by Malayala Manorama Nalla Paadam was also well-received, Pinarayi Vijayan noted.

The chief minister, along with minister M B Rajesh and noted actor Mammootty, lighted lamps made out of coconut palm leaves on the stage, as hundreds of students assembled on the Durbar Hall Ground simultaneously lighted candles, pledging to be part of the fight against drugs.

Minister Rajesh then read out the pledge as part of launching the extensive anti-drug campaign and the students repeated after him. Mammootty released balloons into the sky at the same time.

'Awareness campaigns against drugs and the actions of police and Excise wings should be complementary and serve the common purpose of weeding out the menace. The need of the hour is to encourage students to the core and provide them with opportunities to pursue the real spirit of life. The efforts of Malayala Manorama contribute to strengthening the vigil of the society against the drug menace, Rajesh noted.

Mammootty called upon the students not to let anyone destroy the youths, who are the real asset of the land. It’s not sufficient to respond against the drug mafia ruining society, but we should also defend ourselves against them. He promised to be part of such efforts.

The dignitaries including the likes of Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, Binoy Viswam MP, T J Vinod MLA, Collector Dr Renu Raj, Muthoot Finance MD George Alexander, Malayalam Manorama Editorial Director Mathews Varghese, and CBSE School Management Association President T P M Ibrahim Khan spoke on the occasion.

As part of the programme, prizes were distributed to winners of ‘Newspaper Preparation’ contest. The winners asre AUP School, Mundakkara, Kinalur; Government Lower Primary School, Tholikodu, Punalur, Kollam; Archbishop Attipetty Public School, Vaduthala in Kochi.

‘Nalla Paadam’ is a social programme of Malayala Manorama organised in association with schools.