30 cops with criminal links under Vigilance scrutiny for amassing wealth

Thiruvananthapruam: The Kerala Government's crackdown on cops with links to criminals is very much on with a few getting the marching orders recently. Now, the Vigilance will conduct inquiries against over 30 police officers who have acquired illegal wealth through their contacts with goondas. They are in the ranks of sub-inspector, inspector and deputy superintendent of police.

Those officers who gained wealth through their links with the sand and soil mining mafia, and by acting as mediators in civil cases are also in the list of those under investigation.

Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham said that the inquiries were launched against those who have been found by the Intelligence Department to have accumulated unaccounted wealth. Most of them are Deputy Superintendents of Police. The bank accounts and income tax details of the past 10 years of these persons will be scrutinised. The details of wealth of their relatives and those who are suspected to be their benamis (proxies) are also being investigated.

Mass transfers loom

Meanwhile, over 100 Station House Officers are likely to be transferred and instead the charge of their police stations could be to given to sub-inspectors.

Although the Chief Minister had stated earlier that there was no move to revoke the charge of stations given to inspectors, the move now is to post sub-inspectors in over 100 stations with lighter work load after removing inspectors from the post of SHO.

After range Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) suggested that sub-inspectors could be made incharge of C category stations which have less work, and that inspectors could be posted to special units, a committee of Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs) under the chairmanship of K Padmakumar had recommended this course of action. However, following the intervention by the Officers’ Association, the plan was not carried out.