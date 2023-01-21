10 months, 1.25 lakh enterprises: Pinarayi calls it history, Satheesan says govt taking undue credit

Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wanted to send out a message that his government is determined to shed the ‘anti-industry’ tag attached to Kerala as he inaugurated an entrepreneurs meet here which the Opposition front skipped challenging the Left Democratic Front (LDF) regime’s claims of being pro-business.

The chief minister said the state has made the biggest progress in the industries and commerce sector with his government’s much-publicised Year of Enterprises project. He said Kerala clocking 1,24,249 enterprises within the first 10 months of the current fiscal is a clear indication of the state’s unprecedented surge in the secondary sector. He was inaugurating the ‘Samrambhaka Mahasangamam’, (enrepreneurs’ summit) organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce to further promote businesses by giving practical help and advice to aspiring entrepreneurs in the state.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, however, was not ready to buy the claims which he termed bogus. He said the government was trying to hoodwink the people with ‘fake figures’.

Vijayan termed the government’s achievements its reply to forces that keep making concerted efforts to portray Kerala as an anti-industry destination.

The government has been finding results in its tenacious efforts to carry out comprehensive and steady economic measures for all-round development to the benefit of the common people, he noted at the convention chaired by Industries and Law Minister P Rajeeve.

“We faced criticisms of being ‘over-ambitious’ when we set a target of generating one lakh industries during 2022-23, but succeeded in surpassing the target in the first eight months of the ‘Year of Enterprises’ project,” he said.

Noting that local self-governments have a central role in implementing such mass entrepreneurship ventures, the Chief Minister suggested the need for at least one business coming up in each such administrative body at the grassroots.

“The government has been according high priority to encouraging startups, facilitating the start of 3,800 such companies in the past six months, generating 40,000 jobs. The ventures got funds totalling Rs 5,000 crore, including state funds,” he said, addressing a jam-packed auditorium at the International Stadium Ground in Kaloor. “No wonder, Kerala became South Asia’s biggest startup innovation hub. Also, we topped the Affordable Talent rankings in Asia, while finishing fourth at the global level.”

The gathering at the Samrambhaka Mahasangamam meet of investors and entrepreneurs at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor, Kochi, on January 21, Saturday. Photo: Special arrangement

Minister Rajeev described the ‘Samrambhaka Mahasangamam’ as the start of Kerala figuring in the country’s first ten industry-friendly states. Initiating the ‘Year of Enterprises’ project, the government made coordinated efforts from the grassroots by involving 450 local bodies and hosting 15 meetings while also taking into confidence the trade unions.

“Within 245 days now, we got 1,24,249 enterprises registered till date. This translates into investment totalling Rs 7,533.12 crore. The jobs generated number 2,67,823, of whom 38 per cent has gone to women. There are nine from the transgender community, too,” he revealed. “Any prospective business venture with Rs 50 lakh investment will get approval in just five minutes once all necessary documents are submitted online. Penalty will be imposed on errant officers.”

Satheesan challenges

In a harsh criticism of the government’s claims and the publicity given to the Year of Enterprises, the Leader of the Opposition said the government was taking credit of individuals starting their businesses by availing loans from banks. He cited a Reserve Bank report to challenge the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s claims of business and employment generation. He said Kerala has the least number of industrial units among south Indian states as per the report. He compared Kerala’s figures with those of neighbouring Tamil Nadu to defend his front’s decision to stay away from the meet.

“When Tamil Nadu saw investments worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore, the figure stood at Rs 0.76 lakh crore in Kerala. Tamil Nadu created 26 lakh job opportunities in various industrial units, while it has shrunken to 3.34 lakh in Kerala. Kerala is at the rock bottom when it comes to small industries also,” the Congress leader said in Kochi.

The meet, which hosted MSME clinics aimed at helping entrepreneurs of medium, small and micro enterprises, roped in 30-plus industry-associated bodies of the Central and state governments assigned with Kerala’s aim to propel the tempo set in by the ‘Year of Enterprises’ project.

It was organised in the wake of the Kerala government's 'Year of Enterprises' project surpassing its target within eight months by creating 1,18,509 enterprises with an investment of Rs 7,261.54 crore while generating 2,56,140 jobs, organisers said. A theme pavilion by the Department of Industries and Commerce showcased products by new enterprises, while 75 stalls by the government and private stakeholders provided advice on formalities to start businesses.