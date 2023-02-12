Malayalam
Moving KSRTC bus catches fire in Thrissur; No casualties

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 12, 2023 12:39 PM IST Updated: February 12, 2023 01:50 PM IST
Local residents helped put out the fire. Photo: Representational image/File photo
Topic | Thrissur

A moving KSRTC bus caught fire on Sunday. The incident happened at Puzakkal in Thrissur at 11.10 am.

The superfast bus was enroute to Kottayam from Nilambur. Local residents helped put out the fire.

The bus is from Nilambur Depo. Driver Sajiv stopped the bus after noticing the fire and tried to put out the fire with the fire extinguisher stored on the bus. Soon, the local residents also joined in.

The Fire and Rescue officials were also alerted in the meantime. Two units of fire engines arrived at the site. The battery was removed from the bus and it was pumped with water to ensure safety. No casualties were reported. 

 

