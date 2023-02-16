New York's Malayali senator Kevin Thomas calls on Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: New York State Senator Kevin Thomas met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday.

He held discussions regarding cooperation in various sectors including information technology, tourism and health.

“Had a very fruitful interaction with New York Senator Kevin Thomas. He wholeheartedly extended his support to develop Kerala's industrial sector, and offered cooperation in creating opportunities for IT companies in New York to invest in Kerala,” the Kerala CM tweeted.

The Chief Minister's Office, in a statement, said Vijayan suggested cooperation in the health, tourism and IT sectors of the state.

Thomas said IT companies based in New York will be given opportunity to invest in Kerala.

Thomas is the first Indian-American senator of New York. He was born in Dubai and raised there till 10 when he migrated to the US. His parents hail from Ranni in Pathanamthitta.

Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) Principal Secretary Suman Billa and NORKA CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri among other officials took part in the meeting.

(With PTI inputs)