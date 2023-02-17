Actor assault case: Won't intervene in witness examination, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Friday said that it will not intervene in the witness examination of the 2017 actor assault case.

The apex court has asked the prosecution to proceed with the witness examination while considering a plea pertaining to the trial against Malayalam film star Dileep in relation to the case.

The Kerala government had on Thursday informed the SC that re-examining witnesses including Malayalam actor Manju Warrier was crucial in proving Dileep's involvement in the case.

Dileep had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court against the re-examining of witnesses.

The court also asked the prosecution to come to a conclusion with respect to the extension of time.

The court will take a decision on the extension of the trial on March 24.

"Let it come after 30 days and then we can see, if the witness are relevant or not. There have been 4 extensions spread over 3 years," the court said.

Meanwhile, Senior Adv Mukul Rohatgi criticised the prosecution for requesting a change of judge.

"Look at the way they are behaving......they wanted a change of judge. The Judge is not a post office!," Rohatgi said.

In his affidavit, Dileep argued that the reasons stated by the prosecution for re-examining the witnesses were fake. The actor has said that the prosecution is buying time for itself. The prosecution argued that the actor's allegations were baseless.

In his 24-page affidavit, Dileep argues the prosecution questioning his wife Kavya Madhavan's parents, Madhavan and Syamala, was also to prolong the trial.