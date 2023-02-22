Cyclist, biker latest to be felled by low-lying cables on Kochi roads

Kochi: Two persons have been injured in two different accidents caused by low-lying cables in Kochi.



A 68-year-old bike rider received grave injuries as his bike got entangled in a low-lying cable at Ravipuram. The injured is V J Kurian, a resident of Friends Avenue Road at Mundamveli. Kurian has injuries on his neck and his left leg was fractured as he fell off the bike as the cable coiled around the vehicle.

The accident happened around 6.30 am on Tuesday. Kurian is an advocate and a former Secretary of the Kochi Municipal Corporation.

In another incident, an 11-year-old boy who went out on his bicycle to buy milk got entangled in a low-lying cable and got deep injuries on his neck. The cable that was dangling on Vavunni Master Road, near Jalavayu Vihar at the Mundamveli, tangled on Leen Joseph’s (11) neck as he rode the bicycle.

A few days ago Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju had ordered urgent measures to prevent hazards caused by low-level cables and slab-less drainage on public roads.

The minister directed authorities of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to fix the loose cables pulled along main roads, alleys and footpaths in compliance with the height limit set by the Indian Road Congress within two months.