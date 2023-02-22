Family of Class-9 student with links to drug racket now faces death threats

Kozhikode: The mother of a Class-9 girl who recently revealed her links to a drug racket claimed the family is being threatened.

"We started receiving threats as soon we started to keep a tab on her," the woman said.

"They threatened to kill me and her brother. The threat still continues. I will proceed with legal action," she added.

The gang gave a veiled threat to the girl after she was seen accompanied by her family members.

"They asked her if they should kill us when we accompanied her. People warned us not to go after the mafia. I am scared,” the woman said.

The woman also fears that the gang will try to give drug to the child again once she is done with her treatment.

The school girl had earlier revealed that she was used as a carrier by a drug gang and that she has been using drugs including MDMA since the seventh standard. The girl also revealed she was trapped by those whom she had come in contact on Instagram.

The Class-9 student has been allegedly involved with the drug gang for three years and used to deliver MDMA. The people she had met over Instagram made her part of the pedalling.

The matter came to light a few days ago after the girl's mother noticed cut marks inflicted by blade on her hand. The mother, who grew suspicious, followed the girl while she was going to school. She noticed that the girl was talking to strangers.

Four classmates to be quizzed

Meanwhile, the police decided to interrogate four more classmates of the student. The move followed her disclosure to the police that these students too were among those being used as drug pushers. The statement of the school principal will also be taken.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Narcotics) Prakashan Padannayil said that they have asked the school for the address and further details of these children.

The police produced the child before the magistrate. The neighbor who gave the drug to the girl is in police custod. The police said that he has been arrested for selling drugs before.