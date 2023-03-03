Life Mission scam: Contract given to foreign agency with CM's knowledge, says Anil Akkara

Thrissur: Former MLA Anil Akkara on Friday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of violating the norms of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) in the Wadakkanchery Life Mission corruption case.

Anil backed his allegation by revealing a letter sent by Life Mission CEO U V Jose to the local administration secretary. He further said Pinarayi Vijayan's involvement in the Life Mission scam will be brought to light by submitting the documents to the Supreme Court.

As per the document, the decision to transfer the flood relief fund received from UAE firm Red Crescent to build flats in Wadakaknchery under the Life Mission project was taken at a meeting convened by the chief minister himself at Cliff House.

"Pinarayi Vijayan is the first accused in the Life Mission scam and the source of the conspiracy is in Cliff House itself," said Anil Akkara.

He also said the chief minister's claim in the Assembly that the allegation is false was a lie.