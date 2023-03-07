POCSO case survivor found hanging in forest near Kollam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 07, 2023 10:44 PM IST
According to police, the girl and the POCSO accused were close.

Kollam: A 16-year-old POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case survivor was found hanging in a forest near here on Tuesday.

The deceased was a native of Kulathupuzha. Her body was found in a forest near a relative's house.

According to police, the girl's mother filed a missing complaint on March 5. Upon investigation, she was found in a young man's house in Oyur. However, the court remanded the youngster under POCSO as the girl was a minor.

She was let go with her mother after a physical examination.

The girl, who reached her relative's house on Tuesday, went missing after some time. It was only later that she was found hanging in the nearby forest.

Note: Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Please seek help from mental health professionals. Helpline number: 1056, 0471-2552056.

