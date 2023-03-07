POCSO case survivor found hanging in forest near Kollam

Kollam: A 16-year-old POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case survivor was found hanging in a forest near here on Tuesday.

The deceased was a native of Kulathupuzha. Her body was found in a forest near a relative's house.

According to police, the girl's mother filed a missing complaint on March 5. Upon investigation, she was found in a young man's house in Oyur. However, the court remanded the youngster under POCSO as the girl was a minor.

She was let go with her mother after a physical examination.

The girl, who reached her relative's house on Tuesday, went missing after some time. It was only later that she was found hanging in the nearby forest.

According to police, the girl and the POCSO accused were close.

Note: Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Please seek help from mental health professionals. Helpline number: 1056, 0471-2552056.