Govt issues show cause notice to Ciza Thomas for taking charge as VC

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has issued a show cause notice to Dr Ciza Thomas for taking charge as Vice-Chancellor (VC) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, close on the heels of her being removed from the position of the varsity's senior joint director.

The notice was issued by the Higher Education Secretary stating that she took charge without the government's permission.

The notice stated that as her action was against the Kerala Service Rules, it can be deemed unethical conduct and that she should give an explanation within 15 days as to why department-level disciplinary action shouldn't be taken against her.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan bestowed the additional responsibility of VC on her after rejecting the names recommended by the government to head the tech varsity.

The government is issuing the notice to Ciza Thomas five months after she took charge.

Soon after she was removed from the joint director's position, she had taken charge as the principal of Barton Hill Govt Engineering College. This was in addition to her charge as the tech varsity VC.

Earlier, the Administrative Tribunal had stayed her transfer, initiated by the government. She was appointed at Barton Hill as advised by the tribunal, as she is retiring on March 31.