Man who jumped off moving police jeep dies in Thrissur hospital

Thrissur: A man who was in critical condition after jumping off a moving police jeep succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here on Saturday. The deceased is identified as Thiruvananthapuram Valiyathura native Sanu Sony (30). He suffered severe injuries while trying to escape from police custody. He was rushed to the Thrissur Government Medical College on Wednesday night.

According to reports, Sanu Sony who was in an inebriated state created a ruckus and threatened the people with a knife in the town on Wednesday night. Thrissur East police nabbed him and recorded his arrest. When the police were taking him to Viyyur jail, he jumped from the moving police jeep. The incident took place near Aswini hospital junction here. Though the accused tried to escape, he suffered severe head injuries. Soon, the police rushed him to the government medical college. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the ICU at the hospital.

Valiyathura police informed that Sanu Sony is named as an accused in several cases.