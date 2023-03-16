Illegal massage centre under the guise of beauty parlour: Idukki police arrest 3, rescue two women

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 16, 2023 11:42 AM IST Updated: March 16, 2023 11:58 AM IST
Police rescued two women from the illegal massage centre. Photo: Manorama News

Idukki: Police on Thursday raided a massage centre, operating under the guise of a beauty parlour, at Thodupuzha here. They have taken three people, including two men customers, in custody.Police have registered a case against the owners.

Police rescued two women from Thiruvananthapuram during the raid.

The raid was carried out at the beauty parlour named 'Lava' near the KSRTC bus depot. Police said the parlour owners engaged in immoral activities at the facility.

Kottayam Kanakkary native T K Santhosh, owner of the beauty parlour, has been named the first accused in the case. Santhosh is currently absconding, said the police.

Alappuzha native William (23), a sanitation worker, is the second accused in the case.

