Not duty-bound to aid inefficient KSRTC, says government

Kochi: The government has told the High Court that it is not duty-bound to sanction funds to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for paying salaries as the organisation has turned its back to reforms and continued to function inefficiently. It is a wrong precedent to grant money to public sector organisations and other establishments that make losses due to inefficiency and lack of professionalism. The Additional Chief Secretary to the Finance department, Biswanath Sinha, submitted an affidavit in the High Court on behalf of the government, stating that the KSRTC is turning its back to reforms aimed at making the organization as efficient as other transport corporations in South India.



The affidavit was filed in a petition demanding that the government must take over the responsibility of paying salaries to the employees of the KSRTC.

The KSRTC has the lowest productive ratio among all the State transport corporations in South India. 17.5% of the buses are lying unused. The duty pattern is old and impractical. The workshops have also become outdated. The employees are opposing the reforms directly and through the court.

In order to bring about the reforms, the recommendations of the Sushil Khanna report of 2019 should be implemented. An agreement had been signed with employees about the reforms that were to be brought about before the revision of salaries. However, even after 14 months, these could not be implemented.

The government had helped the organization during the COVID period. It is not justifiable to demand that this assistance should continue.

The affidavit also made it clear that a Division Bench had ruled in September last that the court should not interfere in issues related to financial policies.