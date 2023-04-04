From fateful Feb 22, 2018 to judgement day – timeline of Attappady Madhu lynching case

The special court for trial of offences under the SC/ST Act at Mannarkkad in Palakkad district on Tuesday pronounced its verdict in the Attappady Madhu lynching case. The court found 14 of the 16 accused guilty while the remaining two were let off. The gruesome incident, in which a tribal youth was caught by a group of people for alleged theft and assaulted leading to his death, had shocked Kerala. The verdict in the case comes five years after the incident.

Here’s a timeline of the crucial events in the case.

February 22, 2018 - A mob catches Madhu from a cave inside the Ajamudi forests in Attappady accusing him of frequent thefts, assaults and parades him to Mukkali, a nearby junction. The mob hands Madhu over to police. Madhu is taken to Agali hospital on the way to police station, and declared brought dead. Police catch the suspects in the coming days following public uproar.

March 2, 2018 – Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visits the house of Madhu at Chindakki hamlet, promises all steps to ensure that the convicts are punished.

May 23, 2018 – The police submit chargesheet in the case. Sixteen accused are charged with murder and offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

May 31, 2018 – The Kerala High Court grants bail to all the 16 accused.

Feb 17, 2022 – Senior lawyer C. Rajendran is appointed public prosecutor; two lawyers had quit the post before. Rajesh Menon appointed assistant public prosecutor.

Feb 18, 2022 – Trial procedures begin at Mannarkad court.

March 17, 2022 - Chargesheet is read out.

June 8, 2022 – The examination of witnesses begins. Tenth witness Unnikrishnan turns hostile.

Madhu was captured from a cave inside a forest and paraded to Mukkali, a small junction in Attappady, by a group of people who accused him of frequently stealing from the shops in the area. File photo/Manorama

June 9, 2022 - Eleventh witness Chandran, a relative of Madhu, turns hostile.

June 10, 2022- Family demands that Madhu case trial be stopped. They want to transfer Rajendran as special prosecutor.

June 17, 2022- The High Court stays trial till June 28.

June 24, 2022 - Special Prosecutor Rajendran resigns.

June 25, 2022- The government appoints Rajesh M Menon as special public prosecutor.

July 16, 2022- Witness Protection Act is implemented.

July 18, 2022 - Special prosecutor Rajesh Menon appears and the Madhu case trial resumes. The twelfth witness Anil Kumar, a forest watcher, turns hostile. Madhu's family files a complaint with the Palakkad district police chief alleging that witnesses demanded money to avoid defection.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visits Madhu's family in 2018. File photo: Manorama

July – August, 2022 – Trial resumes, more witnesses turn hostile.

August 8, 2022 - Prosecution moves a plea to cancel bail of accused.

August 20, 2022- The trial court cancels bail of 12 accused for trying to influence the witnesses.

August 24, 2022 - High Court grants interim stay on trial court order cancelling bail of accused.

September 14, 2022 - Twenty-ninth witness Sunil Kumar turns hostile saying he can’t recognise himself in a video of the crime incident. The trial court orders to check Sunil's eyesight.

September 15, 2022 - Medical report confirms that Sunil's eyesight is fine. He is re-examined and he stands by his original statement.

September 19, 2022- The High Court upholds the trial court's order cancelling the bail of the accused.

October 20, 2022 - The trial court grants bail to 11 accused.

January 12, 2023 - Examination of prosecution witnesses is completed.

January 30, 2023 - Examination of defence witnesses begins.

February 21, 2023 - Final hearing in the case begins

March 10, 2023 - Final arguments completed. Verdict expected on March 30.

March 30, 2023 – The trial court posts the case for verdict on April 4.