Kozhikode train fire: Anti-terrorist squad questions UP man, releases later

Bulandshahr (UP): UP native Shahrukh Saifi was questioned by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday in connection with Sunday's fire incident in the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express and was released later, said a senior official.

As per reports, he was held based on a tip-off. Cops nabbed him from his work site on Monday night. His family apparently claimed that he was at home for the past two months and has never visited Kerala. He works as a carpenter, and has studied till Class 10.

A notebook was found on the railway track post the fire incident in the train, in which the name of the supposed owner Shahrukh Saifi and his details were written. The police were under the assumption that it belongs to the assailant. Kerala police reached Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning for investigation.

A special team is investigating the incident, which is also being looked into by the NIA.

The incident happened around 9.45 pm on Sunday, when the train crossed Kozhikode city. The alleged assailant is said to have poured an inflammable liquid on a co-passenger and set him on a fire resulting in burn injuries to at least eight persons, police said.

The three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman, were missing from the train after the incident. They were found dead on the tracks near Elathur railway station later that night. Nine persons were also injured in the incident.

