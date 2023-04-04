Lottery winner dies after getting injured during party

Thiruvananthapuram: A 35-year-old man, who had recently won a lottery prize of Rs 80 lakh, has died. Pangod native Sajeev had been injured after falling down under mysterious circumstances during a liquor party held at his friend's house on Saturday.

There was a dispute during the party, and Sajeev fell down and was injured. Sajeev, who was undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital, died on Monday evening.

During the party, Sajeev fell from the courtyard of the house into a rubber plantation. After he felt unwell and fatigue, he was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The Pangode police have registered a case and begun investigation. The police said that the cause of the death would be known only after conducting the post-mortem.

Sajeev had won Rs 80 lakh in the Kerala State Lottery draw last month.

The prize money had also been transferred to the bank account the other day. He had gone to the house of his friend Rajendran Pillai, who stays on rent at Chandakunnu in Pangode, around 9pm on April 1 and was having a party together.