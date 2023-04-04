Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Lottery winner dies after getting injured during party

Our Correspondent
Published: April 04, 2023 10:36 AM IST
Sajeev | Pangod Lottery Winner Death
Pangod native Sajeev had been injured after falling down under mysterious circumstances during a liquor party held at his friend's house on Saturday. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A 35-year-old man, who had recently won a lottery prize of Rs 80 lakh, has died. Pangod native Sajeev had been injured after falling down under mysterious circumstances during a liquor party held at his friend's house on Saturday.

There was a dispute during the party, and Sajeev fell down and was injured. Sajeev, who was undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital, died on Monday evening.

During the party, Sajeev fell from the courtyard of the house into a rubber plantation. After he felt unwell and fatigue, he was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Pangode police have registered a case and begun investigation. The police said that the cause of the death would be known only after conducting the post-mortem.

Sajeev had won Rs 80 lakh in the Kerala State Lottery draw last month.

The prize money had also been transferred to the bank account the other day. He had gone to the house of his friend Rajendran Pillai, who stays on rent at Chandakunnu in Pangode, around 9pm on April 1 and was having a party together.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.