Lottery winner pushed to death by close friend after brawl

Our Correspondent
Published: April 04, 2023 10:08 PM IST
Sajeev and Santosh. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A youth who was found dead under mysterious circumstances was pushed to death by his close friend following a drunken brawl, a police investigation revealed. Santosh was arrested for the death of Sajeev (35), who had recently won a lottery prize of Rs 80 lakh.

The victim, a resident of Saji Vilas in Mathira, Pangode, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to police, the duo indulged in a fistfight following a heated argument during a liquor party held at a friend’s house late on April 1. The two left the house following the verbal spat and indulged in a fight immediately.

During the melee, Santosh pushed Sajeev into a one-meter-deep pit. His friends then left the house and finally informed the victim’s brother Saji about the incident after an hour.

Sajeev died while undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Before breathing his last, he had told his brother that it was Santosh who had pushed him into the pit.

Sajeev had won Rs 80 lakh in the Kerala State Lottery draw last month and Rs 52 lakh got credited to his bank account. He purchased nearly 50 cents in Chithara using the money. He also gave some amount to his siblings. He didn’t have much money left while hosting the liquor party.

The neck bone injury due to the fall led to his death, police said.

