Heavy rain, strong wind lashes Pathanamthitta and Kollam; 2 dead

Pathanamthitta: Strong wind and incessant rain caused heavy damage in Adoor here and Kottarakkara in Kollam on Tuesday.

Two people died after trees fell on them.

In Kollam, a housewife -- Lalitha Kumari (62), of Injakkadu -- died after two rubber trees fell. The incident happened when she came out of her house once the rain subsided. Though she was rushed to the hospital by locals and neighbours, Lalitha could not be saved.

In Adoor too, a man riding his scooter met with a tragic end after a tree fell on him. The deceased is Manumohan (32) of Nellimugal. The incident happened at the Choorakadu Kalathattu Junction. Manu died on the spot. Traffic in the area was disrupted for hours following the accident.

Trees were uprooted in several places owing to heavy rain and wind.

Roofs all over the place

The roof of a house in Enaathu was blown away. Similar incidents happened at six houses in various places here and at the Polikkode petrol pump.

In Ayoor, the roof of a cashew factory was blown away and it landed on top of another house. However, no casualties or injuries were reported.

There were also reports that trees had fallen in the area adjacent to Kottarakkara railway station, thereby disrupting train traffic.