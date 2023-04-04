Father was my target, confesses Ayurvedic doctor held for Thrissur food poisoning death

Thrissur: The youth who mixed poison in breakfast that took the life of his father in Thrissur and led to the hospitalization of four others told the cops that his father Saseendran was his only target.



“I didn’t want to do any harm to others,” Mayoornath (25) said in his confession statement after being defiant initially.

Saseendran (59), a supervisor with Sobha City, collapsed and breathed his last at a hospital after having breakfast at home on Sunday. His 92-year-old mother Kamalakshi, wife Geetha, and two labourers, who had come to the house to pluck coconuts, too developed uneasiness after having the food – Idli and kadala (chickpea) curry. They are currently undergoing treatment at Govt. Medical College here.

The youngster had long nursed a grudge towards his father and stepmother, eventually leading to the murder plot. Mayoornath is the son of Saseendran and his late first wife Bindu.

The youth had undergone surgery about 15 years ago for a cyst on his throat. Following the surgery, the doctors dressed up his surgical wound by positioning his head slightly to one side. Unable to bear the trauma of seeing her son’s condition, Bindu soon committed suicide by self-immolation. Saseendran married another woman within a year and Mayoornath fell into a state of mental trauma.

Mayoornath was brilliant in his studies and even secured admission to MBBS. He, however, opted to pursue higher studies in Ayurveda and set up a lab on the first floor of his house to conduct research on various Ayurvedic medicines. He used to pick up quarrels with the family members by demanding money towards running the lab.

Though Mayoornath feigned ignorance following the murders, the police grew suspicious of his behaviours. The possibility of a meticulously plotted murder emerged after the post-mortem examination, which failed to confirm the poison leading to the death. Initially, Mayoornath stood his ground but confessed to the crime during a detailed interrogation.