Shahrukh says he set train on fire prompted by 'gut feeling'

Kozhikode: Shahrukh Saifi, lone accused in the Kozhikode train fire accident, told cops on Saturday that he set the Alappuzha–Kannur Executive Express on fire urged by a gut feeling, possibly indicating that he acted alone.

The 24-year-old, whose actions resulted in the death of three people including a child on April 2, told investigators that his plan was to commit the crime in one of the south Indian states and choosing Kerala was a mere co-incidence, reported Manorama News.

Shahrukh apparently kept his bag in the passage that connects D1 and D2 coaches and wanted to take it back after executing his plan. However, he lost the bag in the melee that ensued, he told police.

Police might take him to Shoranur's petrol bunk and Elathoor in the first stage of the evidence collection. The investigative agencies haven't believed his claims so far and are cross-checking them, a police sources told Manorama News.

Non-Kerala gang's help suspected

Investigative agencies suspect that Shahrukh was brought to Kerala by an outside Kerala-based gang and provided necessary assistance. They say that they have found hints to the fact that the attack was carried out with proper preparation when they examined Shahrukh's phone calls and chats on social media.

Central and state investigating agencies hope to get more information through detailed interrogation.

His family has told investigators that Shahrukh's behaviour had recently changed and started talking less to his relatives. Those close to them believe that these changes were prompted by outsiders.

Shahrukh had four bottles of petrol in his possession. However, the plan did not succeed as he was not trained to carry out the attack. He also got burnt while lighting the fire.

According to the investigating officers, he got help from outside to escape from Kerala after the incident.

It is learned that Shahrukh has told the Maharashtra ATS that he committed the crime under influence of some people.