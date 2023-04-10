Kerala Govt spent Rs 12.93 lakh for installing CCTV at CM's official residence, reveals RTI reply

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the reports on the financial crisis in the state, an RTI reply revealed that a huge sum was spent on CCTV installation at Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister. As per the data, Rs 12.93 lakh was granted for installing CCTV at Cliff House.



Electronics rural subdivision of the Public Works Department released the data in reply to an RTI application which sought details of the electrical works done at the official residences of the CM and other ministers during the reign of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The RTI document further disclosed that works including the installation of electronic devices and repairs were carried out at 6 official residences of ministers including the Cliff House. An amount of Rs 2.13 lakh and Rs 13,502 were spent on the installation of an Electronic Private Automatic Branch Exchange system and Land Access Point respectively.

The government had strengthened the surveillance mechanism at Cliff House by installing more CCTV cameras following the gold smuggling case. Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the case alleged that she had visited CM at Cliff House several times and challenged to release the CCTV visuals. But no visual was released.