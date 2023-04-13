After 25 years, Reji wins favourable verdict against those who cut off his leg

Thodupuzha: Reji Ilipulikkattil has won a favourable verdict from the High Court at the end of a 25-year-long legal battle against those who had stopped him on the road and cut off his right leg.

The attack against Reji, who was the then district secretary of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) took place on the 20th of January, 1998. The attack under the leadership of the local secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of Chempakappara was in retaliation against forming the local unit of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) after drawing people away from the CPI(M) in Pallikkanam.

Reji, who was returning from the Murickassery village office, was blocked on the way by a group of 26 persons and attacked brutally. Reji’s right leg was severed in the hacking. He could walk only after a long period of treatment.

The sub court in Kattappana had sentenced eight persons, including Chempakappara local secretary of the CPI(M), Roy Vadakekkunnel, and P.K. Narayanan to three years in jail and a fine of Rs 1 lakh each. The accused went on appeal to the District Court. When that court upheld the sentence, the accused approached the High Court in 2004.

Even though many meetings aimed at bringing about a compromise were held, Reji decided to go ahead with the case.

P.K. Narayanan, one of the accused, died during the period. The court ordered that the fine should be collected from the wife or children of the accused. The High Court upheld the punishment for the accused number 3 and 5 who had been convicted by the lower court. The punishment for the remaining six of the accused was commuted to imprisonment till the rising of the court and Rs 51,000 each as a fine. If the fine is not paid, they must undergo six months of imprisonment.

The accused Benoy and Kochumon should undergo three years of imprisonment. The court also ordered that Rs 3 lakh out of the total fine amount of Rs 3,06,000 should be paid to Reji.