Additional constructions included in new tax net

Thiruvananthapuram:Property tax (tax on buildings) will increase for structures, including those that were allotted numbers prior to April 1 by local self-governments, for any additional constructions that have been carried out. There was a recent increase of 5% in the tax for such buildings. The Local Self-Government Department had clarified that the circular issued the other day on the increase in the basic rate of property tax would be applicable to those buildings for which the tax would be assessed from April 1.

However, the Kerala Municipality and Panchayat Raj (Property Tax, Services Cess Surcharge) Rules of 2011 state that new rates of tax would be applicable to buildings where additional constructions have been carried out after their property tax had been assessed. Since it is likely that some additional constructions would have been carried out in old buildings, the possibility is that they will come under the new tax net.

The Rules state that the secretary to the local self-government should be informed in writing within 30 days if there is a change in the plinth area or in the nature of use of the building (such as using residential buildings for other purposes), after its property tax has been assessed. If this is not done, a fine of Rs 1,000 should be paid. If such additional constructions are intimated to the authorities in writing before May 15, penalty could be avoided.

Tax increase effected in software

Even before the local self-governments approved the 5% increase in the property tax for existing buildings, the increase has been incorporated in the software that is used for paying the tax. The increase has been made effective in the software prepared by the Information Kerala Mission.

How property tax is assessed

Not every kind of additional construction in residential buildings attracts tax. There is no additional tax for a verandah or shed that has not been partitioned with a wall or grill. There is also no tax for a terrace that has been roofed with sheets or tiles.

Constructions such as a toilet built separate from the building, firewood store, cattle shed, and enclosures for pet animals or birds, car shed, and pump house will not come under the ambit of the tax.

If there is a way of entry to the building from a National Highway or important road, there will be an increase of 30% in the basic tax rate.