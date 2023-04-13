GPS collar for Arikomban to arrive from Assam tomorrow

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 13, 2023 03:56 PM IST
അരിക്കൊമ്പൻ. ഫോട്ടോ: റെജു അർനോൾഡ് ∙ മനോരമ

Idukki: The GPS radio collar for rogue tusker Arikomban will not arrive from Bengaluru as planned. The decision was reversed due to technical reasons. The forest department has clarified that the collar will be delivered from Assam on Friday.

The forest department had gone ahead with the measures to catch Arikomban despite the several concerns that overshadowed the operation. The department had decided to bring a satellite radio collar belonging to Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) from Bengaluru to Kerala after the latter agreed to lend the device. But later the forest department decided to get the satellite collar from Assam itself.

The GPS (Global Positioning System) collar would enable biologists to obtain accurate and systematic location of the animal.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, Forest Minister AK Saseendran said that the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayana will intervene to resolve the Arikomban issue at the earliest. The Forest Minister also stated that the Attorney General has complete the legal formalities in the case. The Forest Minister held discussions with Ministers K Krishnankutty and MB Rajesh at Nenmara regarding further action.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout