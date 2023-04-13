Man rapes physically challenged woman after locking away mother, arrested

Thodupuzha: The police on Thursday arrested a man for raping a physically challenged woman after locking her mother in a room at her house in Karinkunnam, near Thodupuzha on April 4.

The accused Manu (45) had come to the house of the 46-year-old victim for renovation work. Only the women and her elderly mother were present at the residence at that juncture. He locked away the mother in an adjoining room before sexually assaulting the woman. She was later taken to the hospital by her mother.

The police initiated an inquiry on the matter after the mother filed a complaint with the Thodupuzha DYSP. The accused who fled the scene was arrested from Kunnamkulam and presented before the magistrate. His arrest was registered on Thursday.