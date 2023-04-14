Study-cum-work model to be soon implemented in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has dismissed concerns over students from the state heading abroad for higher studies, terming it as a normal trend. Vijayan also said during the programme that Kerala has launched efforts to implement the study-cum-work model which is followed by many foreign countries.

As per official data, four percent of the students in Kerala shift to foreign countries every year for higher studies. “This figure is lower than several other Indian states,” said the Chief Minister at a ‘Naam Munnottu’ (We are progressing) weekly interactive programme presented by the Public Relations Department.

“There is no need to worry about this migration of youngsters. The future belongs to the children and they have a clear idea about where to carry out their higher studies and which institution to join,” said Vijayan. The youth can easily imbibe new ideas and would be interested in leaving the state as well as the country to pursue their dreams, he added.

“During a recent meeting convened by the Prime Minister, the Haryana Chief Minister revealed that a large number of youngsters from that state were travelling abroad for studies. We should note that Haryana is a neighbour of Delhi, which has the best educational institutions in the country,” said Vijayan.

Kerala’s new plans

He said that the state government would soon be setting up educational institutions of international standards in Kerala. “Measures to improve the academic standards of existing universities and colleges too are being implemented. These steps were launched during the term of the previous LDF government as Kerala’s universities were far behind in the national and international rankings,” he said.

“Our efforts are now yielding results and these programmes will continue,” said Vijayan.

On implementing the study-cum-work model, the Chief Minister said that the vast tracts of land belonging to many educational institutions would be utilized for the purpose. “Industrial units related to the courses offered by these colleges would be set up on this land, enabling students to acquire practical experience,” he explained.

“These programmes will revolutionize Kerala’s education sector,” the Chief Minister claimed.

Moreover, the high academic standards and top-class infrastructure in Kerala’s universities will attract foreign students also to these campuses, he said. “Kerala will thus become a top educational destination,” said Vijayan.