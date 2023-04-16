Elathur train arson case: UAPA imposed on accused Shahrukh Saifi

Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train arson case, has been charged with provisions under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act).

A report submitted in the court on Sunday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the attack on April 2 has imposed the fresh charge against the resident of Shaheen Bagh.

The National Investigation Agency had called for UAPA to be imposed in its report given to the Union Home Minister earlier this month.

With the UAPA charge being added, the NIA is most likely to take over the investigation.

The accused was earlier charged with murder as three persons, including a child, had allegedly jumped off the train after seeing the fire set by Saifi.

Nine people suffered burns in the attack that took place in the D1 compartment of the Executive Express after 9 pm near Elathur in Kozhikode.

Saifi has been accused of setting the compartment on fire after pouring petrol.

The accused who had fled from the scene was arrested two days later from Ratnagiri by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.