Health Minister orders probe over wrong vaccine administration to infant

Kochi: Kerala Health Minister Veena George has ordered an inquiry into the wrong vaccine administration at Edappally Primary Health Centre. An eight-day-old baby was administered the vaccine for the sixth week instead of the first week. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, the minister declared that necessary action will be taken against the health centre staff responsible for the error.



The Directorate of Health Services (DHS) will initiate an action as per the inquiry report of the District Medical Officer.

" I directed DHS to conduct an inquiry when I noticed the reports on the immunization error. DMO has already submitted the inquiry report to the DHS. Appropriate action will be taken against those who are responsible," said the minister.

Palarivattom natives' eight-day-old daughter was taken to the Primary Health Centre in Edappally on April 12 for the BCG vaccine. The error was detected after the child's father raised suspicion about the vaccine. After identifying the mistake, the health centre referred the baby to Ernakulam General Hospital. It is reported that the child fell sick after receiving the wrong vaccine. Later, the baby was shifted to a private hospital, where she was born. According to reports, the baby was under observation for two days at the hospital and discharged later.