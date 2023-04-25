Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala; yellow alert in Pathanamthitta tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder, lightning and winds will lash isolated places across Kerala in the next three days. In view of the rains, a yellow alert has been sounded in Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam for Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected in these districts.



“Heavy (7 – 11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 25th to 27th April 2023. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 Kmph is very likely at one or two places in Kerala from 25th April to 29th April 2023,” reads the IMD alert.

High tide warning issued

Fishermen and the public are advised not to venture into the sea on the Kerala coast due to the chances of high tides. The National Centre for Ocean Status Studies (INCOIS) alerted that there is a possibility of high tidal waves of 0.5 to 1.0 meters on the Kerala coast from 2.30 am on Tuesday. Chances of tidal waves are expected at a speed of 0.5-25 cm/s. INCOIS asked fishermen and coastal dwellers to exercise extreme caution because of the possibility of a tidal wave attack.

People residing close to the sea are advised to shift to safe locations as per the instructions of authorities. Fishermen are asked to ensure the safety of boats and fishing equipment. Trips to beaches and recreational activities in coastal areas are also restricted.