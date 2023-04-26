Actor Mamukkoya on ventilator support, confirm doctors

Kozhikode: Actor Mamukkoya who suffered a heart attack while attending a function in Malappuram is currently on ventilator support at a private hospital in Kozhikode. The doctors reported that the actor has been put on ventilator support as there is no change in his health condition.



On Tuesday, it was reported that the actor's condition is stable and he is recuperating. But a day after this report, the medical team monitoring him revealed that he is in critical condition.

The actor complained of uneasiness and collapsed while attending a football tournament in Malappuram's Wandoor on Monday. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Wandoor. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode.