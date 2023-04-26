Malayalam
IMD predicts rain in Kerala till April 30, issues yellow alert in various districts

Our Correspondent
Published: April 26, 2023 08:17 PM IST
Rain / Kochi | File Photo: Josekutty Panackal / Manorama
File Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed that Kerala will continue to receive rain for five more days.

As a precaution, the Met department has issued a yellow alert in various districts till April 30. They are:

April 26: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam

April 27: Ernakulam

April 28: Wayanad

April 29: Palakkad

April 30: Ernakulam, Idukki

As per the forecast, the chances of isolated heavy rain will be high in these districts, which might receive rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram received heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with the city area alone receiving 16.5 mm of rainfall in only 15 minutes. In regions like Vellayani, rainfall received was recorded at 9.5 mm in 15 minutes.

