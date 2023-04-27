Two, including 5-year-old, dead after scooter hits electric pole in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2023 09:29 AM IST
Ajeer (L) and Rafiya were killed when the scooter (R) they were riding hit an electricity pole.. Photo: Manorama

Kannur: Two were killed and one person was injured in a tragic scooter accident at Arampeedika, Kannadiparamba here on Wednesday.

Ajeer (26) and his relative Rafiya (5) were killed when the scooter they were riding on hit an electricity pole. Both were natives of Edayilpeedika, Kattampally.

The accident happened at around 10 pm on Wednesday while they were returning to Kattampally from a relative's house in Kannadiparambu.

Though admitted to the hospital immediately after the accident, their lives could not be saved.

Fatima (8), who accompanied them, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kannur. Fatima is a relative of the deceased.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout