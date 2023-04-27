Two, including 5-year-old, dead after scooter hits electric pole in Kannur

Kannur: Two were killed and one person was injured in a tragic scooter accident at Arampeedika, Kannadiparamba here on Wednesday.

Ajeer (26) and his relative Rafiya (5) were killed when the scooter they were riding on hit an electricity pole. Both were natives of Edayilpeedika, Kattampally.

The accident happened at around 10 pm on Wednesday while they were returning to Kattampally from a relative's house in Kannadiparambu.

Though admitted to the hospital immediately after the accident, their lives could not be saved.

Fatima (8), who accompanied them, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kannur. Fatima is a relative of the deceased.