Overcrowding hits 'Operation Arikomban', says forest minister

Idukki: Forest Minister A K Saseendran has appealed to the public to refrain from visiting Chinnakanal to witness the tranquilising of the rogue tusker Arikomban.



He said crowding in the area will hit the mission as the task force will fail to lead the tusker to the spot set for firing the tranquiliser shots.

“Though prohibitory orders are imposed in Chinnakanal, people must restrict themselves from flocking to the places where 'Mission Arikomban' is underway. We need to complete the mission successfully. It will get more complicated if it prolongs,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, Saseendran expressed hope to capture the tusker on Friday itself. The forest minister also refused to disclose the details of the new abode for Arikomban. He noted that the court has asked to maintain secrecy in the matter.

A task force including 150 members and four kumki elephants are deployed for the mission. As per the latest reports, the team is camping near 301 Colony premises to monitor the movements of the elephant.