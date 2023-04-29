CM postpones trip to UAE after Union govt denies permission

Malayalam
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 29, 2023 03:15 PM IST
Pinarayi Vijayan | File Photo: Manorama
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File Photo: Manorama
Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's four-day trip to UAE, scheduled between May 7 and 11, has been postponed after the Central government denied permission for the same. It is not yet clear why permission was rejected.

The chief minister was scheduled to take part in an investment meet organised at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, and a couple of other events. He was officially invited to the Exhibition by the UAE government.

A nine-member team, including Industries Minister P Rajeeve, PWD Minister Muhammed Riyas and Chief Secretary V P Joy, was scheduled to accompany him.
UAE Minister Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi invited the CM to the country. As part of the second anniversary of the Left government, the CM was also supposed to interact with expats at the Abu Dhabi Kerala Social Centre on May 7.

The trip will have to be cancelled if the permission doesn't come through on a later date as well.

