Kottayam: Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was hospitalised on Friday.

His son Chandy Oommen took to social media to inform the public that the veteran Congress leader was admitted to a private hospital here due to viral pneumonia.

"Father is back in hospital with Viral pneumonia. Visitors are restricted. Seeking all your prayers," he said in a Facebook post.

Oommen Chandy has been undergoing treatment for his throat-related ailment since 2019.