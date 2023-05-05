Man stabs woman, slashes his throat on KSRTC Swift bus in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 05, 2023 12:14 AM IST Updated: May 05, 2023 06:31 AM IST
Sanil, who stabbed a woman on a KSRTC Swift bus before slitting his throat, is being shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital in an ambulance. Photo: Manorama

Malappuram: A man stabbed a woman multiple times before slashing his throat on a KSRTC Swift bus near Kottakal in Malappuram district Thursday night.

Wayanad native Sanil, 25, attacked Gudalur native Seetha at 11pm. Sanil is a hotel employee at Kottayam. Both are acquaintances. The bus that began service from Munnar was headed to Bengaluru.

The woman had boarded from Angamaly while the man joined at Edappal. 

According to one of the bus employees, the duo began arguing midjourney. The woman was shifted to a seat behind following the heated argument between them. The attack occurred when the lights were dimmed.

According to witnesses, the man stabbed the woman multiple times and when fellow passengers approached to help her, he slashed his throat. He threw the knife outside thereafter.

The two were rushed to a hospital at Tirurangadi before being referred to the Medical College at Kozhikode. Sanil's condition is critical.

