Thrissur woman murdered, dumped in forest by friend

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 05, 2023 06:43 AM IST Updated: May 05, 2023 11:03 AM IST
Athira, 26, was murdered by her friend Akhil on Thursday. Photo: Manorama

Thrissur: In a gruesome incident, a 26-year-old woman was murdered and dumped in a forest here on Thursday.

Angamaly Parakkadu native Athira is the deceased. Her friend Akhil has been arrested for the murder.

The body was recovered from Thumboormozhi forest in Athirappally. She was strangled to death using a shawl.

Athira's husband Sanal Kalady had filed a missing persons report at the police station on Thursday.

Following this, the police located the mobile tower last used by her phone- Thumboormuzhi.

The police also discovered that Athira had travelled with her friend Akhil. Akhil confessed to the crime after he was taken into custody by police.

Subsequently Athira's body was located by the cops.

According to the police, Athira had helped Akhil financially multiple times.

