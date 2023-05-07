Idukki: Wild tusker Arikomban continues to remain a talking point even a week after the animal was translocated from Chinnakanal to Periyar tiger reserve.

Latest reports said the elephant was traced in a deep forest in Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning.

The elephant had entered Tamil Nadu's Meghamalai, crossing over from the tiger reserve in Kerala, triggering panic among the residents of Meghamalai on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu forest department confirmed action will be taken to chase the elephant back to the forest if he enters human settlements.

Meanwhile, Kerala government is planning to hold talks with Tamil Nadu over measures to prevent the wild elephant's entry into residential areas.

The Kerala forest department said it can identify Arikomban's presence in residential areas through the signals from the radio collar. However, the signals often get disconnected or weak whenever the elephant moves deeper into the forest.

Meghamalai is a village across the border with Tamil Nadu, situated near Kerala's Kumily. According to reports, Arikomban strayed into the village on Tuesday, a week after the translocation.

Tamil Nadu forest department is on high alert, as the rice-eating tusker known for raiding ration shops in search of the grain and alleged attacks on people, entered the state's territory.

The department has assigned a 120-member unit to monitor the area to prevent unexpected raids by the wild elephant.

People living in the vicinity have been warned to avoid or limit night travel in the regions of Meghamalai, Iravangalar and Manalar.

The topography and climate of Meghamalai are similar to that of Chinnakanal which was once Arikomban's home.

The tusker reportedly travelled at least 40km from the Periyar Tiger Reserve, where he was released by the Kerala Forest Department on midnight of April 30.