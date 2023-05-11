Kasaragod Police tackle down drug addict who ran into General Hospital after stabbing a man

Kasaragod: The Kasaragod Police on Thursday tackled down a man who ran into a hospital after stabbing a person in the market.

Farooq, a native of Povval in the district, caused a few nervy moments at the General Hospital. However, a timely intervention by cops, who followed the accused, averted untoward incidents.

The accused is understood to be a drug addict and had been admitted to the Mental Health Centre at Kuthiravattom for a month.

After being discharged he returned to Kasaragod and stabbed a man earlier on the day. In his bid to escape the cops, Farooq had run into the hospital. He was taken into custody after medical examination at the same hospital.

Healthcare professionals have been demanding protection at work from unruly patients and bystanders in the wake of several incidents of attacks at various places in the state.

The brutal murder of Dr Vandana Das, a house surgeon on duty at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital on Wednesday has called for immediate measures to ensure the safety of the healthcare professionals.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday promised to bring an ordinance to strengthen the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions Act, 2012.