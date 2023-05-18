Did state apathy lead a mentally ill minor to commit suicide in TVM observation home?

Had the state been supportive enough, a 17-year-old boy with mental illness would not have committed suicide inside the Social Justice Department's Observation Home at Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram on May 13.



The boy, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, should have ideally been admitted and given prolonged treatment in the Mental Health Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. Instead, he had to be shifted back to the Observation Home after a brief stay at the Mental Health Centre. Eventually, the boy used a moment of isolation in the Home to take his life. He hung himself from one of the windows of the Home.

He was brought to the Observation Home last December by the Railway Police after he was implicated in a theft. Observation Home is a place where children in conflict with the law are placed before the juvenile court passes judgement.

At the Observation Home, the boy exhibited signs of serious mental illness, especially violent behaviour. The boy's was a fit case to be admitted.

The doctors at the Mental Health Centre, however, were faced with a dilemma. They realised that the boy could not be admitted.

The boy's parents were not with him. According to human rights lawyer J Sandhya, the boy's mother was grappling with multiple issues, including her husband's illness, that she could not be with her boy.

The Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, states that if a minor has to be admitted then an attendant should be with the minor for the entire duration of the admission in the Mental Health Centre.

Nonetheless, if the parents are not fit to function as full-time attendants, the Mental Healthcare Act provides a solution. It states that the Mental Health Review Board should appoint a "suitable individual" who is willing to act as the "nominated representative" of the minor.

Even if a "suitable individual" is hard to appoint, the Act has a plan B. It states that the Mental Health Review Board should then appoint the director in the Department of Social Welfare or her nominee as the "nominated representative".

It is the duty of the Mental Health Review Board to find the right care giver for the minor. The Review Board, envisaged for all districts, should have as its members a district judge, a representative of the district collector, a psychiatrist, a medical practitioner and a representative of an NGO working in the field of mental health.

Tragedy is, this Mental Health Review Board, though constituted following a High Court diktat, is still not functional. No supporting staff or other necessary infrastructure have been provided to these boards. The board exists only on paper.

In other words, the state just abandoned the boy. Since there was no full-time attendant for the boy, it was not possible to admit the boy. If admission was not possible, there was just one option left for the Mental Health Centre: Shut the boy inside a solitary cell.

But this was deemed too cruel and primitive and shifting him back to the Observation Home after a short stay at the Centre was considered a better option. "Even the doctors knew that it would have done the boy a world of good if he was given sustained treatment at the mental Health Centre. But without an attendant to serve him, it would have been unlawful for the hospital to keep the boy in the hospital," a senior doctor at the Mental Health Centre told Onmanorama on the condition of anonymity.

There is a feeling that the government could still have provided support. "The Woman and Child Department, which takes care of the affairs of minor children, should have taken up the responsibility of providing the boy a bystander or caretaker," advocate Sandhya said. "But we have still not worked out a rehabilitation plan for mentally ill children without parental support," she said.

In this case, it was also found that the boy who was first lodged in the Observation Home last December was kept in the Home for more than four months. The Juvenile Justice Act says that trials of children charged with criminal offences should not extend beyond four months.

It is said that the living conditions in Observation Homes are worse than in the Poojappura Central Jail opposite it. The convicts in the Central Jail, even those implicated in serious crimes like murder and rape, are allowed to spend at least a couple of hours outside. But the under-18 inmates of the Observation Home, most of them hauled up for minor offences like theft, are shut inside the airless house 24x7. More than enough to test any minor's sanity.