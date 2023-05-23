Medical student faces sexual abuse on moving train in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A female medical student faced sexual harassment from a man on the Chennai-Mangalore Express train on Wednesday. The police have released the photo of the alleged perpetrator.

It is understood that the man boarded the train from Thalassery. The student reacted to the harassment and he escaped by getting off the train in Nileshwaram in Kasaragod. She then filed a case with the Kasaragod Railway Police. The police have released a photograph of the suspect and have urged the public to provide any information that may help identify the person.

In a similar incident, the Nedumbassery police recently arrested a man called Savad Shah for exposing his private parts and misbehaving with a woman traveller on a KSRTC bus. It came to light after Nandita from Thrissur who lodged the complaint, took to social media and shared the videos of the incident.