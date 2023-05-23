Police FIR in impersonation case triggers fresh row over accused's age

Thiruvananthapuram: The FIR registered by police in the impersonation case, where an unelected SFI leader tried to sneak into the university union council in place of a student who won the election in the Kattaada Christian College, has now triggered another controversy.



In an alleged attempt to protect 25-year-old SFI leader Visakh, the FIR marked his age as 19 to defend his qualification in the elections. As per the rule, candidates above 22 years are not allowed to participate in the college union elections. Because of this, Visakh's name was illegally added to the list sent to the university.

Following the impersonation row, first revealed by a Manorama expose, the Kerala University has appointed a three-member committee to scrutinise the list of University Union Councillors (UUC).

The committee will ask college principals to submit the list of UUCs afresh. The university has also decided to prepare a new voters' list after the committee's inspection. Fresh elections would be conducted only after these procedures.