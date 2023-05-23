Fire at drug warehouse: Kerala Medical Corp MD rubbishes sabotage rumours

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) Managing Director Jeevan Babu has ruled out alleged sabotage in the fire accident at its drug warehouse in Thumba KINFRA industrial park here nearly a week after a blaze gutted its storehouse in Kollam.



He said a probe would be initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire accident in both warehouses.

A massive fire erupted at the warehouse of KMSCL at Thumba around 1.30 am on Tuesday. It is assumed that flames engulfed the building when bleaching powder caught fire due to extreme heat.

Medicines worth Rs 16 crore in the nearest building are safe, officials said.

Ranjith, a fire official from Chakka Fire Force Unit killed in the accident. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

Minster V Sivankutty expressed shock over the demise of the firefighter who was killed when a portion of a building fell over him.

The minister said a detailed probe would be carried out. The Fire Force and KINFRA have ordered separate investigations into the accident.

Though initial reports claimed the fireman was killed after a beam of the building fell over him, experts confirmed that there were no beams in the building which was constructed with hollow bricks. It is assumed that the building caved in the fire as it did not meet the safety standards.