Injured Arikomban in TN's captivity for more than 24 hrs; expert medical care likely to be provided

Idukki: Wild tusker Arikomban has been continuing to remain in the captivity of the Tamil Nadu forest department for more than 24 hours after the task force tranquilised it near a residential area in Theni in the wee hours of Monday. Manorama News reported that a decision on the injured tusker's translocation will be taken only after a medical checkup.

If Arikomban's health condition deterioriates, an expert team of veterinary doctors will examine it. The elephant suffered a deep injury on its trunk and found very weak as it is held captive in the wildlife ambulance since Monday.



Tamil Nadu forest department has planned to release the elephant in the deep forest at Manimutharu forest area of Kalakkaf Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in Tirunelveli. The task force made the elephant travel 306 kilometres on a wildlife ambulance after capturing it with two tranquiliser darts from Poosanampatti area in Theni. Tamil Nadu forest department has been facing criticism for the cruel treatment of the wild animal which is injured and unhealthy.

The translocation of the elephant is on hold as the Madras High Court ordered the forest department to halt the mission while considering a petition filed by a Keralite. Rebecca Joseph, from Kochi, moved the petition in the High Court demanding the release of the elephant in any Kerala forest. Manorama News reported that the Madurai bench of Madras High Court will consider the plea again on Tuesday.

Locals protest in Manimuthur

Meanwhile, people residing near the Manimuthur Checkpost in Tamil Nadu staged a protest after the forest department brought the rogue elephant Arikomban to the Manimuthar Tiger Reserve for releasing it there. Manimuthur forest range is in the Western Ghats and near the Kerala forest range in Peppara, Thiruvananthapuram.

On April 29, Kerala foest department had captured 'Arikomban' from the Chinnakanal forest range in Idukki district and relocated in Periyar Tiger Reserve and affixed a radio collar on the animal. Photo: Reju Arnold/ Manorama

Local people are of the opinion that bringing the rogue elephant to Manimuthar area will create havoc as around 300 families are staying near the Manchola tea estate in the area.

On April 29, the Kerala forest department captured 'Arikomban' from the Chinnakanal forest range in Idukki district and relocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve and affixed a radio collar on the animal. The signals from the radio signal indicated that the elephant had strayed into the Tamil Nadu forest area and a few days before the elephant ventured into the Cumbum town leading to people running for safety. This led to the elephant hitting a two-wheeler leading to the death of its occupant, Palraj, security staff at a private company in Cumbum.

After the death of Palraj, there were calls from local people to capture Arikomban and relocate it. A forest department team along with the support of five tribal people who are experts in locating the elephant was pressed into service on May 27. Three kumki elephants and three veterinarians were also deployed by the Tamil Nadu forest department to capture the elephant which materialised to success on Monday morning when the elephant was tranquilised and captured.

(with IANS inputs)