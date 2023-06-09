Canada study visa aspirants to benefit from new norm on overall IELTS score

New Delhi: Candidates applying for a study visa in Canada through the Student Direct Stream (SDS) are now required to attain only an overall score of 6 in the IELTS test.

Previously, the IELTS test-takers were required to score 6 each in the individual sections of listening, reading, writing and speaking. The new system will come into effect from August 10, the test organiser IDP Education has said.

The relaxation as per the changes implemented by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will be beneficial for many students, including those from Kerala.

Students from 14 countries, including India, can apply through the SDS. Their visa process is usually completed within 20 days.