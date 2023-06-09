Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Canada study visa aspirants to benefit from new norm on overall IELTS score

Our Correspondent
Published: June 09, 2023 11:20 AM IST
Representational Image. Photo: iStock/ Maks_Lab
Topic | Career and Campus

New Delhi: Candidates applying for a study visa in Canada through the Student Direct Stream (SDS) are now required to attain only an overall score of 6 in the IELTS test.

Previously, the IELTS test-takers were required to score 6 each in the individual sections of listening, reading, writing and speaking. The new system will come into effect from August 10, the test organiser IDP Education has said.

The relaxation as per the changes implemented by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will be beneficial for many students, including those from Kerala.

RELATED ARTICLES

Students from 14 countries, including India, can apply through the SDS. Their visa process is usually completed within 20 days.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.