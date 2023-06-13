Two kids found dead in Guruvayur lodge

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 13, 2023 04:49 PM IST
It is assumed that the man attempted suicide after killing his two sons, said police. Photo: Manorama News

Thrissur: Two children, aged 14 and 8 years, were found dead inside a room of a lodge at Guruvayur on Tuesday. The father of the children was rushed to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital in critical condition, police said. It is assumed that the man attempted suicide after killing his two sons, an officer said.

The man has been identified as Chandrasekharan, a resident of Wayanad.

While one boy was found hanging, the other was spotted lifeless inside the room. The man had tried to end his life by slitting his wrist, the police officer said. 

RELATED ARTICLES

The lodge staff told police that the man and his two sons took the room around 10.30 pm on Monday. They informed Guruvayur police the room was locked from the inside since Tuesday morning.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout